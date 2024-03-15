AkzoNobel boosts capability of North American powder coatings sites

More than $30 million is being invested by AkzoNobel to install advanced technologies and increase total manufacturing capacity at its four powder coatings sites in North America

More than $30 million is being invested by AkzoNobel to install advanced technologies and increase total manufacturing capacity at its four powder coatings sites in North America.

The company is incorporating new extruders, thermoplastics and bonding processes at its facilities in Reading, Pennsylvania; Warsaw, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Monterrey, Mexico. It will unlock numerous benefits, such as increased production efficiency and expanded application capabilities.

The enhancements – which will help to maximize the versatility and long-term sustainability performance of AkzoNobel’s powder coatings portfolio – follow on from recent investments in powder manufacturing at Como in Italy and the multi-site in Bac Ninh, near Hanoi, Vietnam, to support the company’s growth ambitions in Europe and Asia respectively.

“As customers continue to prioritize sustainability, durability and performance, the demand for powder coatings is projected to escalate,” explains Jeff Jirak, Global Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “By staying ahead of the curve and investing in these advanced technologies, we’re positioning ourselves as a leader in this thriving market, driving innovation and delivering value to customers in North America and around the globe.”

Installing innovative thermoplastic materials in the powder coatings formulation will open up new possibilities for diverse applications and performance enhancements. Effective bonding between pigment particles and resin matrix is crucial for achieving durable and aesthetically pleasing powder coatings, while the advanced extruders will enable real-time adjustments and maintain precise control over the extrusion process.

One of the primary benefits of powder coatings is their exceptional durability and resistance to corrosion, chemicals and UV radiation. This durability translates into longer-lasting coatings, reducing maintenance requirements and extending the lifespan of coated products. As a result, industries ranging from automotive and architecture, to appliances and aerospace, have increasingly turned to powder coatings to enhance product performance and longevity.

SOURCE: AkzoNobel