Akgida and CEVA renew and expand ground contract across Turkey

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s leading supply chain management companies has signed a new agreement with Akgıda to continue the transportation of its products across Turkey. Akgida is part of the Lactalis Group, Europe’s largest producer of dairy products and first started its relationship with CEVA in 2011.

For the last six years CEVA has been responsible for FTL (Full Truck Load) transportation services across Turkey from Akgida’s Luleburgaz facility north west of Istanbul and Karaman in the south center of the country to sites all over Turkey, both distributers and supermarket chains.

Effective immediately CEVA is now also in control of ground transportation services to and from Akgida’s Sakarya production plant and for the recycling of plastic crates used in the delivery of milk and milk products to major supermarket chains across Turkey. To date the contract has involved some 13,000 trips using temperature controlled trucks and covered in excess of 16 million kilometres. The new additional business is expected to increase the kilometres covered by some 1.8 million kms.

The new recycling project has been jointly developed by CEVA and Akgida and aims to ensure both the timely recycling of crates and provide the customer with a visible reporting structure which will in turn produce considerable cost-saving advantages to Akgida.

Commenting on the continuation of their working relationship, Ali Sözen, President of Akgida says: “We are the largest company in the Turkish dairy sector and CEVA is well-established as our strategic solutions partner. Milk and dairy produce logistics is a delicate process requiring solutions where you have to work against the clock so it is important to have a strong and reliable logistics solutions partner. CEVA has proved themselves time and again to us in order that we can continue to provide our customers with our natural, delicious, quality and hygienically delivered products and we are delighted to renew our working relationship”.

Adds Fuat Adoran, CEVA’s Executive Vice President – Balkans, Middle East & Africa: “We strive to offer the best possible solutions to our business partners based on our experience and knowledge. Dairy products logistics requires an operation that has no room for error because of the delicacy of the entire process. We are happy about our growing and continuing partnership with Akgida and their trust in us; we will be building upon this cooperation through our ongoing operations together”.

