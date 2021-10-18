Akebono’s brakes used in the Lynk & Co 05+ high-performance SUV in China

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that Akebono's products have been adopted by Lynk & Co, a premium automotive brand owned by Geely Auto Group headquartered in China

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that Akebono’s products have been adopted by Lynk & Co, a premium automotive brand owned by Geely Auto Group headquartered in China. Akebono is supplying 4-pot disc brake calipers and copper-free disc brake pads for the front wheels of the “05+” model, a high-performance SUV. This is the first time our products have been used by the Lynk & Co brand.

The disc brake calipers to be supplied for the 05+ are opposed piston type brakes developed through our unique technological capabilities to achieve superior braking performance with light weight and high rigidity. This expertise has been cultivated through our development of brakes for motor sports including Formula 1. Additionally, to coordinate with the development lead-time of our customer (Lynk & Co), we developed a new computer simulation evaluation technology which significantly shortened the required time for product development compared to previous methods.

We will continue to proactively seek new business opportunities with automakers to increase sales in China and work towards achieving our Business Turnaround Plan to secure sustainable growth for the future.

SOURCE: Akebono