Ajay Tiwari, Principal, Accenture confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Ajay Tiwari, Principal, Accenture has been confirmed as a moderator at HD Truck Pune.

Tiwari has around 20 years total experience, with more than twelve years in consulting and eight years in the industry.

His consulting experience spans across areas like supply chain transformation, strategic sourcing, value engineering and enterprise cost optimisation. He has rich industry exposure in a number of segments including automotive, capital goods, steel and industrial products.

He received his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) in Pune, and his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT in Kanpur.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

