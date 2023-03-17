Aiways Tech Center: software improvements are directly implemented from the company’s own IT hub in Munich

Aiways is expanding the competencies of the European Tech Center in Munich with an enlargement of the IT hub.

Shanghai/Munich, March 16, 2023 – Aiways is expanding the competencies of the European Tech Center in Munich with an enlargement of the IT hub. In the future, work here will be accelerated not only on software improvements, but also on system integration and optimal use of hardware on the part of the AI-Tech OS operating system. The improvements will not only benefit new models but will also include updates for vehicles already delivered.

The pace of development in the transforming automotive industry is high. Aiways is accelerating this even further by now expanding the Tech Center at the European headquarters in Munich in addition to the development center in Shanghai. The increased size of the team within the IT hub means that software improvements for the European market can now be made directly on site. Shorter coordination paths and more direct communication with the sales and service partners thus enable a significantly improved rollout of new AI-Tech OS versions.

Cross-functional cooperation ensures synergy effects

In addition to the global development network, cross-functional cooperation also provides an efficiency advantage and thus synergy effects. The resulting high degree of flexibility enables employees at the Aiways Tech Center in Munich to make improvements in all areas of the vehicle throughout the entire product life cycle.

“As a young company, we enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a young and agile organization,” explains Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways. “After starting on a blank sheet of paper, you quickly realize where optimizations are needed. By strengthening our team at the Tech Center, we are also addressing customer feedback and bringing more digital expertise to Munich.

Hardware, software, system integration and quality assurance

Strengthening the IT hub in Munich also considers the fact that in the age of electromobility, the development of an automobile can no longer be constrained within the previously familiar fixed frameworks. Unlike traditional development, the current approach emphasizes continual enhancement and uninterrupted progress. From battery management and electric motor control to driver assistance systems and infotainment, each function is constantly being updated.

“Integrating these functions into the multitude of control units in a modern architecture like our MAS platform is a complex task,” explains Zeeshan Shaikh, Head of Aiways Technical Center Munich. “Hundreds of functions are often changed per update, which then have to be adapted and checked individually for the various country versions. With our enlarged team in Munich, we are now improving the security of this process.”

Software update for existing fleet announced

The team is currently working on a new version of the AI-Tech OS for the Aiways U5 SUV. The new version will contain over 100 so-called “bug fixes”, i.e. minor bug fixes, and will not only ensure a more stable run and the elimination of restart problems, but also improve the reception of the DAB+ digital radio, optimize the load management of the 12V on-board battery and include an improved language version of all OS languages, in addition to better memory utilization of the display control units.

SOURCE: Aiways