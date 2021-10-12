AIST, Toyota, and Toyota Central R&D Labs to consider joint research on advanced energy and environment technologies

The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc. (Toyota CRDL) announced today that they have commenced discussions on joint research aimed at accelerating development and implementing advanced technologies in the field of energy and the environment.

The three parties each possess a strong desire to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality; With a focus on energy, which plays an important role in reducing volumes of CO2 emissions, they will seek to ensure that society has access to energy that is environmentally friendly and that can be used perpetually with peace of mind.

Carbon neutrality means achieving net-zero CO2 emissions for the entire life cycle of a product in a recycling-based society―from its production, transportation, and use―followed by ensuring that it is recycled. Critical questions to achieving carbon neutrality include: what type of energy is being used, who is using it, where is it being used, how much is being used, and in what manner is it being used?

Since energy conditions differ according to country and region, it follows that net-zero CO2 emissions can be achieved in different ways. Rather than limiting options to one form of energy or a single technology, the three parties will research ways to expand choice in the energy forms and technologies available, which cater better to individual lifestyles and different corporate activities.

More specifically, AIST, Toyota, and Toyota CRDL, will discuss joint research on the following four topics: