Aisin’s panoramic sunroof adopted in two Mercedes-Benz BEV models

Aisin’s panoramic sunroof has been adopted in the EQS SUV and the EQE SUV, the flagship models of Mercedes-Benz’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand, Mercedes-EQ. This is the first time an Aisin sunroof has been adopted in Mercedes-Benz’s BEVs.

The adopted panoramic sunroof is characterized by quietness suitable for BEVs, provides illumination for the rear seats and has a sophisticated appearance, contributing to the vehicles’ luxurious appearance and ride comfort. As a global supplier of sunroofs, Aisin will continue to develop products that meet market needs.

Aisin continues to promote technological development to improve the environment and society, thereby realizing the Aisin Group Philosophy: Inspiring “movement,” creating tomorrow.

