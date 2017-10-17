Airbiquity to showcase OTAmatic over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution at TU-Automotive Europe 2017

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will sponsor and participate in TU-Automotive Europe 2017, in Munich, Germany on November 6-7. Over the two-day automotive telematics and mobility event, the company will demonstrate its over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution, OTAmatic™, and participate in a panel discussion with other industry experts.
Airbiquity’s OTAmatic solution addresses the increasing complexity of automotive OTA through efficient and secure orchestration and automation of multi-electronic control unit (ECU) software update and data management campaigns – at scale. Designed and engineered specifically for automotive, the production-ready product can be purchased at the component level or as an end-to-end solution, and can be deployed in the Airbiquity cloud, leading public clouds, or on-premise customer data centers.
Airbiquity Vice President of Marketing, Scott Frank, will also take part in a panel discussion about advancements in vehicle architecture that merge legacy and mature telematics systems and leverage OTA software and data management technologies and services. Details about the panel include:
What: “Vehicle Architecture: Legacy, Cloud and Edge Computing”
When: Monday, November 6 at 2:30-3:00pm GMT
Description:
- With countless legacy systems and mature telematics systems co-existing with new ones, decide the best way to move forward as complexity and processing needs increase
- Understand integrated cloud and edge computing to manage the combination of sensor data, critical local processing and the need to connect to advanced data analysis tools
- Overcome the challenges of building on mature telematics systems and vehicle platforms and learn how to bring legacy systems up to scratch for new features and processing
- Sign off on the business case for OTA capability for retrospectively adding features, security updates and maintaining links with customers
Panelists:
- Richard Robinson (Moderator) – Director, Automotive Infotainment & Telematics Service –Strategy Analytics
- Scott Frank – Vice President of Marketing – Airbiquity
- Christine Cavigio – Senior Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Services – Gemalto
- David Cook – Head of Connected Car Solutions – Concentrix
- Helmuth Ritzer – VP, Connected Vehicle Services – HERE
