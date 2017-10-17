Airbiquity to showcase OTAmatic over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution at TU-Automotive Europe 2017

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will sponsor and participate in TU-Automotive Europe 2017, in Munich, Germany on November 6-7. Over the two-day automotive telematics and mobility event, the company will demonstrate its over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution, OTAmatic™, and participate in a panel discussion with other industry experts.

Airbiquity’s OTAmatic solution addresses the increasing complexity of automotive OTA through efficient and secure orchestration and automation of multi-electronic control unit (ECU) software update and data management campaigns – at scale. Designed and engineered specifically for automotive, the production-ready product can be purchased at the component level or as an end-to-end solution, and can be deployed in the Airbiquity cloud, leading public clouds, or on-premise customer data centers.

Airbiquity Vice President of Marketing, Scott Frank, will also take part in a panel discussion about advancements in vehicle architecture that merge legacy and mature telematics systems and leverage OTA software and data management technologies and services. Details about the panel include:

What: “Vehicle Architecture: Legacy, Cloud and Edge Computing”

When: Monday, November 6 at 2:30-3:00pm GMT

Description:

With countless legacy systems and mature telematics systems co-existing with new ones, decide the best way to move forward as complexity and processing needs increase

Understand integrated cloud and edge computing to manage the combination of sensor data, critical local processing and the need to connect to advanced data analysis tools

Overcome the challenges of building on mature telematics systems and vehicle platforms and learn how to bring legacy systems up to scratch for new features and processing

Sign off on the business case for OTA capability for retrospectively adding features, security updates and maintaining links with customers

Panelists:

Richard Robinson (Moderator) – Director, Automotive Infotainment & Telematics Service –Strategy Analytics

Scott Frank – Vice President of Marketing – Airbiquity

Christine Cavigio – Senior Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Services – Gemalto

David Cook – Head of Connected Car Solutions – Concentrix

Helmuth Ritzer – VP, Connected Vehicle Services – HERE

