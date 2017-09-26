Airbiquity joins panel of leading automotive experts at TU-Automotive Japan 2017 to discuss the future of next generation vehicles

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will sponsor and participate in TU-Automotive Japan 2017 in Tokyo, Japan on October 17-18. During the two-day event, the company will demonstrate OTAmatic™, its industry-leading over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution for connected vehicles, and participate in a panel discussion about automotive telematics and next generation connected vehicles.

Airbiquity’s OTAmatic solution eliminates the complexity of automotive OTA through efficient and secure orchestration and automation of multi-electronic control unit (ECU) software update and data management campaigns – at scale. Designed and engineered specifically for automotive, the production-ready product can be purchased at the component level or as an end-to-end solution, and can be deployed in the Airbiquity cloud, leading public clouds, or on-premise customer data centers.

TU-Automotive Japan 2017 will bring together over 400 senior automotive professionals to discuss connected vehicle strategies, challenges, technologies, and solutions in three areas: connectivity, mobility, and autonomy. Airbiquity Vice President of Marketing Scott Frank will participate in a panel discussion about the role communication networks play in current and future automotive telematics applications, including data and information sharing.

What: “The Infrastructure Required for the Next-Gen Vehicle”

When: Tuesday, October 17th

Panelists:

Roger Lanctot (Moderator) – Director, Automotive Connected Mobility – Strategy Analytics

Scott Frank – Vice President of Marketing – Airbiquity

Takahiro Tochioka – Senior Principal Engineer, Integrated Control System Development Division – Mazda Motor Corporation

Gaku Nakazato – Director of New-Generation Mobile Communications Office, Radio Department, Telecommunications Bureau – Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC)

Niall O’Doherty – Head of Industry, Business Consulting and Solutions, Think Big Analytics – Teradata International

To learn more about Airbiquity OTAmatic, or schedule a demonstration at TU-Automotive Japan 2017, contact sales@airbiquity.com.

