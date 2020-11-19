Airbiquity joins automotive industry consortium AUTOSAR as development partner

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has joined AUTOSAR, a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies, as a development partner. With more than 280 partners around the world, AUTOSAR aims to standardize the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration.

Airbiquity will enhance compatibility of its OTAmatic® over-the-air (OTA) software and data management offering with AUTOSAR based devices and systems. As an AUTOSAR development partner, Airbiquity will also be a member of the Update and Configuration Management working group and will contribute to future standard releases, including software development for the Adaptive Platform Demonstrator.

“AUTOSAR is an important initiative in the automotive industry that benefits both automakers and suppliers,” said John Tuttle, Vice President of Engineering at Airbiquity. “As such, ensuring OTAmatic works seamlessly with AUTOSAR is a top priority for our company. We also look forward to contributing our expertise and effort to the group and working with other member companies to speed and refine the standardization of ECU software architectures for future production vehicles.”

SOURCE: Airbiquity