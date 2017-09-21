Airbiquity to demonstrate OTAmatic™ for secure connected car over-the-air (OTA) software ppdates at ELIV Congress 2017

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will showcase its OTAmatic™ over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution at ELIV Congress 2017, a networking event for automotive electronics professionals in Bonn, Germany on October 18-19. Over the course of the event, Airbiquity will demonstrate an industry-leading connected vehicle service delivery capability allowing automotive manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers to remotely and securely orchestrate and automate software updates for multiple electronic control units (ECUs) across vehicle platforms—at scale—from the cloud.

The global automotive telematics market accounted for over $17 billion in 2015, and is projected to grow to $99 billion in 2024 due to increased automaker deployments of telematics systems, according to Goldstein Research. Telematics systems with OTA software update capabilities will play a central role in minimizing costs associated with software recalls and cybersecurity threats. IHS estimates nearly 90 percent of vehicle recalls this year will be software-related—an exponential jump from less than 1 percent in 1999. This is clear evidence of the increasing inclusion and reliance on software for new vehicle operations and features.

Airbiquity’s OTAmatic software and data management solution is well-positioned to deliver valuable benefits to automakers and tier 1 suppliers with features like multi-ECU capability, highly-refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, customizable consumer notifications, campaign approval and results reporting, and flexibility of deployment hosting options.

During ELIV Congress, Airbiquity will also demonstrate the integration of telematics and connectivity processors from STMicroelectronics (ST), a global semiconductor leader. The two companies joined forces to integrate Airbiquity’s OTAmatic solution with ST’s Telemaco3 telematics processor Evaluation Board (EVB) acting as the automotive OTA Gateway.

