Airbiquity announces strategic investment from Toyota Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Parties will also collaborate to leverage Airbiquity over-the-air technology for the next generation of connected vehicle

Airbiquity®, a long-standing global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced a $15 million minority investment in the company from Toyota Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. This investment will support Airbiquity’s expansion of the development of connected vehicle software technology and cloud-based services.

Additionally, the four parties will collaborate to accelerate the development and commercialization of an automotive grade over-the-air (OTA) system enabling remote vehicle software updates and management; increased production and operational efficiencies throughout the vehicle lifecycle; and new mobility services powered by data and analytics. Central to this alliance is Airbiquity’s market-leading OTAmatic™ software and data management offering for connected vehicles.

“We are delighted to receive investment from three of the most successful corporations in the automotive industry,” said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. “This is an exciting time for our company, and we look forward to working with our new strategic partners to optimize and leverage OTAmatic for the next generation of connected vehicle.”

Source: Airbiquity