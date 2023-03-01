Aiming to realize an ever-better mobility society, Toyota Mobility Foundation starts accepting applications for 2023 in the Mobility for ALL category of its idea contest

Today, Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) started accepting applications for this year in the "Mobility for ALL―Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone" category of its Make a Move Project, an idea contest aiming to realize the practical implementation of ideas and solutions in society

This contest, which started in 2022, focuses on motorsports and has been calling for ideas and solutions that will enable everyone, regardless of disability, to comfortably enjoy watching motorsports and traveling to the venues where they are held.

In 2023, the eight teams of finalists selected last year will be joined by new teams participating from this year, further expanding the community of teams competing with and helping each other.

Teams that pass the first round of screening will be awarded a grant of up to 20 million yen to conduct verification tests at the Super Taikyu race to be held at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3, 2023. To have more people participate and work together on the project, this year’s verification testing will be conducted not only by the teams but also by people with disabilities and outside experts.

Additionally, TMF plans to provide further support funds to the teams selected in the final screening to allow them to work towards the societal implementation of their ideas.

Open Call Themes

Mobility for ALL ―Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone

Application period

March 1 – March 31, 2023 (Until 11:59 p.m., JST)

Concept

Toward a world where everyone can be themselves.

How can everyone enjoy watching races, regardless of whether or not they have a disability?

Award

Initial screening: Support of up to 20 million yen for selected projects (the total amount available is 200 million yen).

Final screening: Support will be increased from the amount received at the initial screening for projects selected after verification testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3.

How to apply

Access https://mobility-contest.jp/department1-2023/

Eligible Applicants

Individuals and organizations (both for-profit and non-profit) from Japan and overseas who agree with the concepts of the contest and can pursue its activities together.

SOURCE: Toyota