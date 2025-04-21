Aidan Gomez joins Rivian’s board of directors

Rivian Automotive, Inc. today announced that Aidan Gomez has been named to its board of directors

Gomez is an experienced data scientist and Artificial Intelligence expert and serves as Co-Founder and CEO of Enterprise AI startup Cohere.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aidan to the Rivian board,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. “Aidan has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the rapidly evolving AI industry, and his thinking and expertise will support Rivian as we integrate new, cutting-edge technologies into our products, services and manufacturing.”

“I am excited to be joining the Rivian board to support its ambitious goals and technology strategy,” said Gomez. “In this pivotal moment, Rivian is the best positioned to become the global leader in automotive and manufacturing AI, and I am eager to support the company in realizing that.”

Prior to founding Cohere, Gomez was a Researcher at Google, working under Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton in its deep learning division, Google Brain.

Gomez received his BS from the University of Toronto and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Oxford.

SOURCE: Rivian