“AI for All, All for Safety”, Geely Auto unveils groundbreaking innovations for tech and safety at Auto Shanghai 2025

Geely Auto showcased its commitment to safety innovation and technological advancements with a series of new announcements at Auto Shanghai 2025, including the launch of a new self-developed and self-produced battery brand – the Geely Golden Short Blade Battery, and the world’s largest standalone safety laboratory – the Geely Global Safety Center, as well as the unveiling of its technology-focused, robust SUV prototype – the Geely Galaxy Cruiser.

The tech-focused and robust SUV: Galaxy Cruiser

The Galaxy Cruiser made its global debut as a prototype, showcasing Geely Auto’s bold vision for the future of SUVs. Powered by cutting-edge “full-domain AI” technology, it is the world’s first SUV capable of seamlessly switching between multiple energy modes—pure electric, hybrid, and extended range—while adapting to diverse terrains and driving conditions in real time. Its AI-driven four-wheel-drive system delivers exceptional performance, effortlessly transitioning from city streets to rugged off-road trails.

The Galaxy Cruiser exemplifies Geely’s commitment to ultimate safety, incorporating five groundbreaking safety features: no loss of control, no self-ignition, no loss of connectivity, no collisions, and no sinking. Equipped with a “full-power” AI digital chassis, the vehicle introduces innovative capabilities such as crab walking, on-the-spot turning, driving with a flat tire, and even autonomous drifting—redefining the standard for intelligent vehicles.

At its core, the Galaxy Cruiser features Geely’s Golden Short Blade Battery, fortified with exclusive patented bulletproof materials and coatings to prevent deformation, fire, or explosion. Integrated with Geely’s advanced satellite connectivity, the vehicle maintains a reliable connection even in remote areas. Additionally, its industry-first “vehicle-mounted sonar and water radar” enables the Galaxy Cruiser to float on water for up to two hours at a cruising speed exceeding 8.5 km/h (4.6 knots), with a maximum wading depth of over 800 mm.

Geely’s battery strategy and commitment to safety

In a significant move to strengthen its position in the global EV market, Geely announced the establishment of JiYaoTongXing, a new battery industrial group formed by integrating its existing battery businesses including the Golden Battery and the Short Blade Battery. The new group will focus on advancing battery safety, energy density, and charging speed under the unified “Golden Short Blade Battery” brand. This initiative underscores Geely’s dedication to setting new safety and performance standards in the battery sector.

Additionally, Geely announced the upcoming opening of its Global Safety Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will be accessible to the entire automotive industry. The center, equipped with cutting-edge testing capabilities, reflects Geely’s commitment to driving progress in automotive safety and fostering collaboration across the industry.

In response to the new national standard for battery bottom impact tests, and as a major contributor to the development of this test standard, Geely also announced that it will open up the patent for the battery pack bottom impact testing device to the entire industry. This move aims to popularize the safety standard that is highly critical to EV mobility.

Auto Shanghai 2025 provided Geely Auto with a dynamic stage to showcase its vision and leadership in automotive innovation, centered on the theme “AI for All, All for Safety.” Geely reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to prioritizing safety and accessibility through state-of-the-art technology, while advancing sustainability and intelligent mobility solutions. By seamlessly integrating AI with cutting-edge safety features, Geely Auto is forging a path toward a safer, greener, and smarter future—offering consumers and the industry a compelling preview of tomorrow’s transformative mobility.

SOURCE: Geely