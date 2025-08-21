AI-based technologies improve customer experience but present new challenges, J.D. Power finds

Genesis ranks highest overall for Tech Innovation for fifth consecutive year; Hyundai ranks highest among Mass Market brands for sixth consecutive year

During the past decade, J.D. Power has supported automakers in understanding user experiences across more than 100 new technologies, demonstrating a commitment to advancing automotive innovation through consumer insights. The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, SM released today, enhances these insights with the addition of a smart vehicle category that highlights the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in vehicles.

The study, now in its 10th year, includes a new category that includes seven AI-based technologies designed to enhance the driver experience by anticipating their needs. Several smart technologies, including smart ignition, climate control and driver preferences, rank among the top 10 in the study for both low problems experienced and high customer satisfaction.

“Smart technologies appear to not only anticipate the driver’s needs but also reduce the cognitive workload and some of the difficulties that drivers face with digital systems,” said Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at J.D. Power. “Ultimately, what matters most to vehicle owners—and therefore to automakers and suppliers—is how useful the technology is and whether it enhances their driving experience. While smart technologies are not without issues, they represent a meaningful step forward. Continued development will be essential to address current challenges and maximize their effectiveness.”

Following are some key findings of the 2025 study:

Smart technologies can improve vehicle quality and satisfaction scores : Certain smart technologies are beginning to positively affect initial vehicle quality scores. For instance, smart climate control systems—which can automatically adjust the vehicle’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system to improve comfort and efficiency—have shown a notable improvement year over year in user experience, with a reported drop of 6.3 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). SM This reduction in issues has also driven higher satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study SM among users who have this feature. This offers a much-needed workaround to address the increasing complexity of climate controls being migrated into the infotainment system.

: Certain smart technologies are beginning to positively affect initial vehicle quality scores. For instance, smart climate control systems—which can automatically adjust the vehicle’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system to improve comfort and efficiency—have shown a notable improvement year over year in user experience, with a reported drop of 6.3 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). This reduction in issues has also driven higher satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study among users who have this feature. This offers a much-needed workaround to address the increasing complexity of climate controls being migrated into the infotainment system. Car wash mode a shiny promise with muddied execution: Car wash mode, a new feature tracked in the TXI Study this year, is intended to automatically prepare the vehicle to go through a car wash, initiating actions such as closing all windows and disabling the windshield wipers, among others. It is a feature that sounds good in theory, but is often buried within the infotainment system, making it difficult to find, which causes delays and frustration, especially when in line at a car wash. This results in more than one-third (38%) of owners who say they need better instructions to use it. Another 15% say the feature is too slow to perform the necessary tasks to prepare the vehicle for a wash. Ultimately, despite its potential benefits, the complicated accessibility of the car wash mode and lack of user guidance are preventing it from becoming a widely adopted feature.

Previous executions of in-vehicle shopping and payment systems within the infotainment system have been hindered by limited app offerings, complex interfaces and lengthy purchasing processes, all of which have contributed to low adoption. However, in-vehicle payment capabilities are gaining interest, with 62% of owners expressing a desire for this feature. At present, the most common uses are paying for charging, fuel, parking and tolls. “The next generation of in-vehicle shopping and payment systems has the potential to succeed if automakers focus on convenience purchases that directly enhance the vehicle experience, such as parking and fuel, and design access within the infotainment system to be simple and user-friendly,” Rizk said. Recognition technologies now next challenge drivers face: Owners’ perceptions of vehicle quality have shifted from broken components to issues with usability, mainly due to complex infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Currently, problems increasingly focus on technology requiring connectivity. In the future, according to findings in the TXI Study, the next evolution of vehicle quality problems owners will likely face will be related to inconsistent performance of recognition and authentication technologies. These technologies include biometric authentication (29.2 PP100); touchless or hidden controls (19.6 PP100); and direct driver monitoring (19.4 PP100), which are the technologies with the highest number of problems reported in the TXI Study. As automakers navigate challenges with recognition technologies, the focus must remain on ensuring that advancements enhance—rather than hinder—the overall driving experience.

Highest-ranking brands

Genesis ranks highest overall and highest among premium brands for innovation for a fifth consecutive year, with a score of 538 (on a 1,000-point scale). Cadillac (526) ranks second and Lincoln (523) ranks third.

Hyundai ranks highest among mass market brands for innovation for a sixth consecutive year, with a score of 493. Kia (474) ranks second and Mitsubishi (471) ranks third.

Advanced Technology Award Recipients

The U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study analyzes 40 automotive technologies, which are divided into five categories: comfort and convenience; connected vehicle; driver assist; electric vehicle; and smart vehicle. The smart vehicle category is not award eligible this year.

Land Rover Defender is the premium model receiving the comfort and convenience award for its advanced air purification system. Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Sequoia , each in a tie, are the mass market models receiving the comfort and convenience award for camera rear-view mirror technology .

is the premium model receiving the comfort and convenience award for its advanced air purification system. and , each in a tie, are the mass market models receiving the comfort and convenience award for camera rear-view mirror technology Genesis GV80 is the premium model receiving the connected vehicle award for phone-based digital key. Hyundai Santa Fe is the mass market model receiving the connected vehicle award, also for phone-based digital key.

is the premium model receiving the connected vehicle award for phone-based digital key. is the mass market model receiving the connected vehicle award, also for phone-based digital key. GMC Hummer EV SUV receives the award for driver assist in the premium segment for active lane change assist. Hyundai Santa Fe receives the award for driver assist in the mass market segment for its blind spot camera.

receives the award for driver assist in the premium segment for active lane change assist. receives the award for driver assist in the mass market segment for its blind spot camera. Kia EV9 receives the award for electric vehicle in the mass market segment for one pedal driving. The premium segment in the electric vehicle category is not award eligible this year.

The U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study complements the annual J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality StudySM (IQS) and the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM by measuring how effectively each automotive brand brings new technologies to market. The TXI Study combines the level of adoption of new technologies in each brand for excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the new technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

The 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 76,230 owners of new 2025 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from June 2024 through May 2025 based on vehicles registered from March 2024 through February 2025.

SOURCE: J.D. Power