After the world premiere at CES 2019: Mercedes-Benz starts production of the new CLA Coupé

The Hungarian Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét remains the birthplace of the CLA: Following the sales success of the CLA Coupé, launched in 2013, the production of the second generation of this compact model – like its predecessor – now starts exclusively in Kecskemét.

Mercedes-Benz Cars is thus seamlessly following up on the ramp-up cascade of the past year. In 2018 four models of the new compact car family left the lines in five locations on three continents within a record time: the A-Class hatchback in Rastatt, Kecskemét (Hungary) and Uusikaupunki (Finland), the A-Class Sedan in Aguascalientes (Mexico), the A-Class L Sedan (long wheelbase) in Peking (China) and the new B-Class in Rastatt. This rapid succession of production ramp-ups in well-known Mercedes-Benz quality was made possible by training courses at the lead plant in Rastatt, Germany, through standardization of processes, the use of Industry 4.0 technologies and the great flexibility of the locations in the global compact car production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The new CLA is above all designed to appeal to younger buyer groups. The CLA Coupé was the first Mercedes-Benz model ever to celebrate its world premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas.

“The ramp-up of the new CLA Coupé once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our international production network for the compact models of Mercedes-Benz Cars. The success story of the preceding model was already closely associated with the Kecskemét plant. We are now writing the next chapter in this story. While the plant continues to operate at the highest technological level,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler