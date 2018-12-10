Affordable mobility threatened by car CO2 targets, major auto CEOs warn

Ahead of tonight’s EU ‘trilogue’ negotiations on new CO2 targets for cars and vans, Europe’s automobile manufacturers warn that low-and-middle-income families will not accept CO2 standards with a negative impact on their freedom of mobility.

During a board meeting of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) last Friday, the CEOs of Europe’s major car companies re-iterated their long-term commitment to further reducing CO2 emissions. At the same time, however, they warned that this transition can only happen at a pace that keeps individual mobility affordable for all layers of society.

Later today, the fourth ‘trilogue’ will bring together representatives of the European Commission, Parliament and Council who are seeking to reach a final deal on future EU car and van CO2 targets for the years 2025 and 2030. It is in this context, that ACEA cautions the EU against imposing CO2 targets at a level and speed that don’t have the support of people.

The extremely aggressive CO2 targets voted by the European Parliament – including a 40% CO2 reduction by 2030 and sales quota for electrically-chargeable cars – endanger the affordability of mobility for millions of Europeans. By pushing for overly-ambitious CO2 reduction levels, the EU risks making cars too expensive for people of limited means.

ACEA President, Carlos Tavares: “The roadmap towards carbon-free mobility has become a highly sensitive issue for our European democracies, as citizens are starting to feel the impact on their daily lives.” As recent protests in France and Belgium clearly demonstrate, the speed at which change is driven must be supported by society as a whole, including the low and middle incomes.

Tavares: “The current CO2 proposal goes far beyond what is economically and socially justifiable.” That is why the ACEA Board, once again, called upon EU decision makers to come to sensible decisions in these crucial negotiations. Future CO2 targets should not disproportionately increase the cost of mobility, while social exclusion has to be avoided by all means.

SOURCE: ACEA