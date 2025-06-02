AEye’s Apollo lidar sensor wins prestigious AIIA Intelligent Perception Industry Leadership Award

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, announced today that its flagship 1550 nm lidar sensor, Apollo, has been honored with the Industry Leadership Award in the Intelligent Perception category at the AIIA2025 Automotive Intelligence Pilot Innovation Awards

“Apollo combines precision, power, and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry and is critical to the widespread adoption of lidar. We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our commitment to innovation in intelligent perception technologies for autonomous and assisted driving. We are especially proud to be recognized by a leading trade organization in China, the world’s largest market for lidar, underscoring AEye’s position among the global leaders shaping the future of automotive intelligence,” said Matt Fisch, CEO at AEye.

Apollo is distinguished among a competitive field of advanced lidar technologies by its unmatched performance, reliability, and adaptability in complex driving scenarios. Built on AEye’s unique software-definable architecture, Apollo delivers long-range, high-resolution perception that powers safer, more intelligent mobility solutions.

The AEye team is excited to showcase Apollo at EAC2025’s Intelligent Driving and Embodied Intelligence Summit in Hangzhou, China from June 4 – 6 in Exhibition Hall 8 where attendees will be able to experience firsthand how AEye’s next generation lidar is transforming autonomous and assisted driving.

SOURCE: AEye