AEye will not attend CES 2022 in person out of concern for the health and safety of employees, partners, and customers

Company will webcast “Live with AEye: Virtual CES 2022” featuring demos, videos, and interviews with leading players implementing autonomous technology across different industries

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced that it will be providing a live webcast on Wednesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 6. The “Live with AEye: Virtual CES 2022” webcast will be available on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Hosted by AutoVision News Co-founder and Managing Editor Carl Anthony, the livestream will feature exclusive interviews, insights, and demos. To learn more and sign up to get notified when each broadcast begins, go to https://www.aeye.ai/virtual-ces2022/.

“While we are very disappointed to not be in Las Vegas for CES 2022, we feel we have created a virtual event that will help us effectively connect and interact with everyone. Creating this virtual platform enables us to adhere to our commitment to the health and safety of our customers, partners, and employees, while encouraging active engagement and dynamic communications.” Blair LaCorte, CEO, AEye

As part of the virtual webcast, AEye will also be demonstrating its CES® 2022 Innovation Award winning 4Sight™ LiDAR. The company will showcase how 4Sight adapts and optimizes scan patterns in real-time to deliver fast, accurate, and reliable data that can save lives and propel the future of a wide range of dynamic sensing applications in industries including automotive, industrial, mobility, rail, trucking and ITS.

Customers and partners can also request a private demo utilizing AEye’s unique high-performance web-based remote demo platform – Raptor. Raptor is built on Discord, and enables participants to engage in a real-time interactive test drive with an AEye engineer from the comfort of their own home or office. AEye’s customers and partners will have the ability to see what a truly software-defined sensor can do, witness the record-breaking 4Sight M performance, and customize the demo to meet their specific use cases. Please contact 4sight@aeye.ai to schedule a demo.

SOURCE: AEye