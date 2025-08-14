AEye to Showcase its Apollo Lidar Sensor at ITS World Congress

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology and creator of both the Apollo lidar sensor and the OPTIS full-stack lidar solution, today announced its participation in ITS World Congress 2025 in Atlanta, GA from August 25 – 28, 2025.

AEye will be at Booth #841 showcasing its next-generation Apollo lidar sensor and demonstrating how its technology is redefining perception for autonomous mobility and intelligent transportation infrastructure.

To request a meeting with AEye at the conference, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.

About AEye

AEye offers unique software-defined lidar solutions that enable advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s flagship product, Apollo, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo as a stand-alone sensor, AEye also offers a full-stack solution through its OPTIS™ platform. OPTIS™ provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

SOURCE: BusinessWire