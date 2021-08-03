AEye continues global growth – opens Japan office to meet growing demand for its adaptive LiDAR

Subsidiary to support and grow AEye’s existing base of suppliers, partners, customers and system integrators in East Asia region

AEye Inc., (“AEye”), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the opening of its Tokyo office to support and grow AEye’s existing base of automotive, mobility and industrial partners, suppliers, customers and system integrators in Japan.

The new office will be led by country manager Eisuke Miura, a 35-year automotive product executive, who has served in general manager and business development (BD) director roles in automotive and IoT at Socionext and Fujitsu. He will be joined by an accomplished BD, sales and field application engineering team with automotive experience at companies such as Continental and Denso. Miura will report to Bernd Reichert, AEye’s recently appointed Senior Vice-president of ADAS. Reichert joined AEye from Valeo, where he managed the LiDAR and Global Driver Assistance business.

“We are at an inflection point in the market, and are seeing tremendous interest in our unique adaptive LiDAR, as well as strong traction in both automotive and non-automotive markets,” said Jordan Greene, Co-founder, GM of ADAS and VP of Corporate Development at AEye. “As we build a global technology business, it’s essential that we are tightly integrated with our partners and customers, in Japan and elsewhere. We look forward to very close collaboration with our Japanese partners, as we scale our business to meet the growing demand for our adaptive LiDAR.”

Driving Efficiencies and Adoption Worldwide

AEye uses a single product platform and single supply chain across markets to drive efficiencies and accelerate adoption in automotive, mobility and industrial markets. The company recently announced it is engaged with an ecosystem of more than 75 partners globally across industries. In each case, AEye’s adaptive, low cost, high performance LiDAR can be configured by software to meet the needs of specific applications per market. AEye Japan will provide the company’s innovative, adaptive LiDAR products and support services to Japanese customers, who are world leaders both in the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets.

AEye’s uniquely intelligent LiDAR (iDAR™) leverages deterministic AI to focus on what matters most in a vehicle’s surroundings, resulting in greater reliability, safety, and performance at longer range and lower cost. Its strategic investment and go-to-market partners include Continental AG, GM Ventures, Subaru-SBI, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Pegasus Ventures (Aisin), and Airbus Ventures.

This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth, technological advancement and business expansion for AEye, as it transitions to productization and mass production. AEye’s iDAR™ has achieved groundbreaking, independently verified performance metrics that top the LiDAR industry. The company is also working alongside manufacturing and automotive go-to-market partner, Continental AG to jointly develop an ultra-long range, high performance LiDAR for automotive and commercial vehicle applications. For industrial, aerospace, and other non-automotive markets, AEye is working with global integrated manufacturing solutions leader, Sanmina, to begin production of AEye’s 4Sight M in September.

SOURCE: AEye