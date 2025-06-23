AEye chosen as the lidar partner for GM-sponsored all-weather autonomy research project at the University of Toronto

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, has joined WinTOR, an all-weather autonomous driving solution project at the University of Toronto, designed to accelerate innovation in autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and advanced perception technologies

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, has joined WinTOR, an all-weather autonomous driving solution project at the University of Toronto, designed to accelerate innovation in autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and advanced perception technologies. This collaboration aims to develop cutting-edge perception solutions that will allow autonomous vehicles to successfully operate in all weather conditions, especially in heavy rain and snow-laden environments.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the world-class team at WinTOR and the University of Toronto to advance the frontier of AI-driven sensing. Autonomous vehicles have traditionally been focused on fair-weather environments, as most ADAS systems can struggle in low-visibility conditions. With Apollo’s record-breaking ability to detect objects at distances up to one kilometer we’re helping redefine what is possible for autonomous mobility,” said Matt Fisch, CEO at AEye.

“Sponsored by General Motors, LG Electronics, Applanix, Navtech, and the Ontario Research Fund: Research Excellence, and led by the faculty sponsors of the teams from the University of Toronto that have won the AutoDrive Challenge six times in the past seven years, WinTOR is uniquely positioned to tackle one of autonomy’s toughest challenges,” Fisch continued. We’re proud to contribute our technology to a project that promises to make autonomy safer and more reliable worldwide.”

“Our team at WinTOR is thrilled to partner with AEye to advance the future of intelligent autonomous driving systems,” said Professor Steve Waslander, Director, Toronto Robotics and AI Laboratory at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering. “AEye’s software-defined Apollo lidar provides a unique set of capabilities that we believe will enable significant advances in ADAS and autonomy in poor weather conditions, which is precisely why we created the WinTOR project. The AEye-WinTOR collaboration reinforces both organizations’ commitment to pioneering advancements that shape the future of AI and autonomous systems.”

SOURCE: AEye