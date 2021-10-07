AEye and Seoul Robotics Deliver groundbreaking adaptive long-range perception solution for Intelligent Traffic Systems

Delivers actionable information up to 300 meters and beyond – extending critical safety envelope for any smart infrastructure application

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and Seoul Robotics, a 3D computer vision company using AI and deep learning to power the future of autonomy, today announced the integration of AEye’s 4Sight M™ LiDAR sensor and Intelligent Detection and Ranging (iDAR™) software platform with Seoul Robotics’ SENSR™3D perception software. AEye’s adaptive iDAR platform uniquely enables Seoul Robotics’ SENSR perception software to deliver a complete solution for long-range object detection, classification, and perception for Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) by providing best-in-class 3D perception for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians at distances beyond 300 meters. To see a demonstration first-hand, visit Intetra Booth #B5431 during ITS World Congress, October 11-15, in Hamburg, Germany.

AEye’s intelligent LiDAR is software-definable, enabling system integrators to address the unique sensing need of any ITS application simultaneously, from intersection management to AV infrastructure, Automatic Incident Detection (AID) on highways, and automated tolling. Coupled with 4Sight M’s long-range capability, the integrated AEye – Seoul Robotics solution will be able to achieve object detection and classification in adverse weather conditions and at ranges not currently available on the market.

“We’re extremely impressed with the adaptability of AEye’s 4Sight M sensor; it allows us to optimize output for different ITS use cases,” said William Muller, VP of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. “Similar to how our SENSR software uses artificial intelligence to self-learn, AEye’s innovative architecture enables Seoul Robotics to process advanced feedback loops and optimized scan patterns. This allows us to not only track motorists across all operational domains including roundabouts, 4-way intersections, and toll booths, but also to now monitor high-speed traffic on divided highways, which has been historically challenging in the world of ITS.”

Built on AEye’s award-winning iDAR platform, 4Sight M is an intelligent, adaptive, high-performance, and solid-state LiDAR that tailors its output to application-specific requirements. It’s also the first and only LiDAR solution whose performance has been independently verified by a reputable third-party testing organization. Active safety and automated vehicle technologies researcher VSI Labs has confirmed and published the 4Sight M’s breakthrough range, resolution, and speed capabilities.

Seoul Robotics has trained SENSR’s AI engine on the 4Sight M, whose data quality is maintained in daylight and at nighttime, even in adverse weather conditions. As a result, ITS integrators can benefit from reliable classification of motorists around-the-clock, even if some of the objects or obstacles are partially obstructed, fast-moving, or clustered together. Deep learning models enable SENSR to track more than 500 objects simultaneously with 10 cm accuracy, and weather-filtering algorithms allow tracking functionality in heavy rain and snow.

“ITS integrators typically don’t source individual sensors and software, instead relying on complete solution providers for smart mobility, traffic management, and automated tolling applications, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” said Akram Benmbarek, VP of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at AEye. “With the integration of the 4Sight M and SENSR, infrastructure developers and city operators using this solution will be able to evaluate data at high-risk intersections – including lane usage by vehicle type, vehicle counts per lane, accident rates, and near-misses – in adverse weather conditions and at distances beyond 300 meters. In addition, traffic management facilities will be able to distinguish weaving motorcyclists during peak congestion and detect road debris or fallen cargo to alert utility vehicles as needed.”

Driven by the desire to advance transportation safety, mobility, and environmental sustainability, analysts expect strong growth in the ITS market. Research firm Markets and Markets predicts it will grow from $17.9 billion in 2020 to $36.5 billion by 2025, with another study projecting the total available market for LiDAR in smart infrastructure to increase nine-fold from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $14 billion in 2030.

SOURCE: AEye