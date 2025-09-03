AEye and Flasheye sign strategic partnership to deliver next-gen autonomy and transportation safety solutions

AEye, Inc., a global leader in software-defined, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Flasheye, a pioneer in real-time 3D perception software

AEye, Inc., a global leader in software-defined, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Flasheye, a pioneer in real-time 3D perception software. By integrating Flasheye’s advanced perception engine into the recently launched OPTIS™ platform, AEye is delivering on their commitment to create a full-stack 3D visual awareness system that delivers real-time detection and analysis across critical use cases in infrastructure, transportation, and safety applications.

“Our partnership with Flasheye combines AEye’s ultra long-range, software-definable lidar with their perception technology to deliver a highly scalable, intelligent system capable of detecting objects up to one kilometer away. I am excited to say that we have already begun to deliver this powerful solution in real-world deployments across airport safety, transportation logistics, and perimeter security.”

“This partnership reflects our strategy of aligning with innovators who complement our strengths. Alongside Flasheye, we can offer a smarter, more cost-effective solution that helps customers solve safety and efficiency challenges today,” said Matt Fisch, CEO of AEye.

Gustav Nordlund, CEO of Flasheye, said, “This partnership marks an important milestone for Flasheye. By combining AEye’s software-defined Apollo sensor with our lightweight and modular edge perception software, we can address multiple markets and use cases while keeping a unified hardware and software platform. AEye’s approach to partnerships aligns closely with Flasheye’s way of working, and together we look forward to delivering value to customers globally.”

