AEye and Blue-Band announce strategic partnership to accelerate smart city infrastructure with AI-driven lidar solutions

AEye, Inc., a global leader in software-defined lidar solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Blue-Band LLC, a trailblazer in intelligent traffic systems and smart mobility solutions. This collaboration integrates AEye’s cutting-edge Apollo lidar technology with Blue-Band’s advanced Integrator-AI™ platform as part of the recently unveiled OPTIS™ initiative.

Building on AEye’s July 2025 launch of OPTIS™ — a comprehensive autonomous system that delivers high-resolution 3D perception and real-time responsiveness — the partnership enables the deployment of fully integrated, next-generation traffic infrastructure. The combined solution leverages AEye’s long-range Apollo lidar, capable of detecting objects up to one kilometer away, with Blue-Band’s AI-powered orchestration platform, bringing together sensing, computing, advanced 3D perception, and AI to deliver real-time insights for transportation and smart infrastructure applications.

“OPTIS™ was built to turn perception into action,” said Matt Fisch, CEO of AEye. “By integrating Blue-Band’s AI platform, we’re extending OPTIS’™ capability to interface directly with traffic control systems, providing real time analytics to enable lifesaving and congestion-reducing actions at traffic intersections.”

Kevin Yorke, CEO of Blue-Band, added, “Partnering with AEye brings the power of long-range lidar to our platform, enhancing our ability to provide intelligent, scalable solutions for traffic management and urban mobility.”

The partnership will initially focus on deploying integrated solutions for traffic monitoring, incident detection, and infrastructure intelligence, with a shared vision of accelerating the shift toward safer, smarter, and more adaptive cities.

