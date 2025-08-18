AEye and Black Sesame Technologies sign strategic cooperation agreement to advance autonomous safety in China

AEye, Inc., a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology and creator of the Apollo lidar sensor, today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Black Sesame Technologies, a leading provider of automotive-grade computing platforms and solutions for smart vehicles

AEye, Inc., a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology and creator of the Apollo lidar sensor, today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Black Sesame Technologies, a leading provider of automotive-grade computing platforms and solutions for smart vehicles. This collaboration is expected to deliver a world-class AI-based obstacle detection and early warning system that provides ultra-long-range and highly reliable enhancements to safety in all facets of railway operations.

This partnership marks a milestone in AEye’s expansion into mainland China by integrating AEye’s Apollo long‑range lidar sensor with Black Sesame Technologies’ advanced chipset and perception software. The collaboration is intended to deliver a full‑stack, plug‑and‑play solution tailored to address the critical safety demands of high-speed transportation networks.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Black Sesame Technologies. Pairing our industry-leading 1550 nm Apollo lidar with Black Sesame Technologies’ intelligent perception stack is anticipated to create a best‑in‑class solution for customers in China, currently the world’s largest lidar market,” said Matt Fisch, Chief Executive Officer of AEye. “Working with our partners at Black Sesame Technologies, we intend to enable faster deployment and delivery of meaningful safety improvements across transportation networks – a powerful alignment of innovation and purpose.”

“Our partnership with AEye pioneers a new standard for AI-based rail safety,” said Wilson Liu, Co-founder & President at Black Sesame Technologies. “By fusing ultra-long-range sensing with mission-critical computing, we’re intending to deliver the world’s most reliable obstacle detection system for trains. We are very pleased that our system has been selected by a top-tier Chinese OEM. This collaboration positions us to capture transformative opportunities in autonomous safety.”

SOURCE: AEye