Aeva selected by Sensys Gatso in Australia for secondary speed verification solution

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Sensys Gatso Australia has selected Aeva as its exclusive LiDAR supplier for secondary speed detection in its new mobile speed detection products used for enforcement solutions on public roads in Australia.

Sensys Gatso’s industry-leading products include portable speed enforcement solutions that help address speeding problems to improve road safety at high-risk locations. The newest version of the portable solution in Australia incorporates Aeva Atlas™ 4D LiDAR as a secondary speed verification function to complement its core radar detection technology.

“By adding Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology into our portfolio of mobile products, our customers have a multi-modal speed enforcement solution in Australia which includes independent secondary speed verification that can be deployed almost anywhere,” said Enzo Dri, Managing Director of Sensys Gatso Australia. “This demonstrates our commitment to using technologies to help improve road safety and traffic behavior so that road travel throughout Australia becomes safer and more sustainable.”

“Sensys Gatso Australia has selected Aeva 4D LiDAR for its unique capabilities to support local customer requirements for secondary speed detection in Australia,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “This win highlights the growing demand for Aeva’s solutions in the industrial market and we look forward to supporting their successful deployment of this LiDAR-based solution in Australia.”

SOURCE: Aeva