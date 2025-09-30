Aeva introduces AevaScenes, the first open-access FMCW 4D LiDAR and camera dataset for autonomous vehicle research

Public Dataset features long-range FMCW LiDAR and camera data to accelerate next-generation autonomous vehicle perception

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the release of AevaScenes, the industry’s first open dataset featuring synchronized, multi-sensor FMCW 4D LiDAR and camera data with object velocity measurements, semantic segmentation, tracking and lane line annotations.

Designed to accelerate research in autonomous vehicle perception and expand the adoption of FMCW LiDAR, AevaScenes supports innovation in object detection, semantic segmentation, motion forecasting, scene flow, and trajectory estimation. The dataset is now available for academic and non-commercial use at scenes.aeva.com.

Key Highlights of AevaScenes:

High-Fidelity FMCW LiDAR Data : Provides researchers and developers with highly accurate and dense range sensing, capturing depth and velocity information in challenging driving environments.

: Provides researchers and developers with highly accurate and dense range sensing, capturing depth and velocity information in challenging driving environments. Rich Multimodal Sensor Fusion : By combining FMCW 4D LiDAR with high-resolution camera imagery, the dataset supports research across detection, segmentation, tracking, sensor calibration, and novel perception tasks.

: By combining FMCW 4D LiDAR with high-resolution camera imagery, the dataset supports research across detection, segmentation, tracking, sensor calibration, and novel perception tasks. Flexible Field of View Options : Aeva’s interactive sensor diagram showcases both wide and narrow fields of view for LiDAR and camera systems, enabling users to explore sensor characteristics and choose configurations that best suit their research needs

: Aeva’s interactive sensor diagram showcases both wide and narrow fields of view for LiDAR and camera systems, enabling users to explore sensor characteristics and choose configurations that best suit their research needs Ultra-Long Range Annotations: Provides the world’s first dataset with ultra-long range annotations for object detection, semantic segmentation and lane detection at distances up to 400 meters.

“AevaScenes is the first dataset to bring together long-range FMCW LiDAR with velocity information and rich camera data, creating a new benchmark for perception research,” said James Reuther, Chief Engineer at Aeva. “By opening access to this level of fidelity and scale, we’re giving researchers the tools to push the boundaries of what’s possible in autonomous driving—whether that’s advancing detection and tracking or unlocking entirely new approaches to motion understanding.”

What’s in AevaScenes:

100 curated sequences captured in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, covering urban and highway driving across day and night conditions.

captured in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, covering urban and highway driving across day and night conditions. 10,000 frames of time-synchronized FMCW LiDAR and RGB camera data at 10Hz.

of time-synchronized FMCW LiDAR and RGB camera data at 10Hz. Sensor Suite : 6 Aeva FMCW LiDAR sensors (4 wide FOV, 2 narrow FOV), 6 high-resolution RGB cameras (matching wide/narrow FOV).

: 6 Aeva FMCW LiDAR sensors (4 wide FOV, 2 narrow FOV), 6 high-resolution RGB cameras (matching wide/narrow FOV). Camera Specs : 4K resolution, 10 FPS, RGB.

: 4K resolution, 10 FPS, RGB. Data Format : PCD point clouds, JPEG images, JSON annotations.

: PCD point clouds, JPEG images, JSON annotations. Total Size : Approximately 200 GB (2 GB per sequence).

: Approximately 200 GB (2 GB per sequence). Platform : Data captured using Aeva’s Mercedes Metris test vehicles.

: Data captured using Aeva’s Mercedes Metris test vehicles. Environment Diversity : 50% highway / 50% urban, 50% day / 50% night.

: 50% highway / 50% urban, 50% day / 50% night. Conditions: All sequences captured in clear weather with dry road surfaces.

Availability and Access:

AevaScenes is publicly available for free today for non-commercial use at scenes.aeva.com, where users can explore dataset units, download samples, and visualize sensor configurations through an intuitive web interface.

