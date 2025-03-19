Aeva awarded top 10 passenger OEM development program for next-generation global production vehicle platform

Development program uses recently announced Aeva Atlas Ultra 4D LiDAR; Additional letter of intent received from OEM for large-scale production program award this year

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced today that a global top 10 passenger OEM has awarded Aeva a development program for its next-generation global vehicle platform.

Additionally, Aeva has received a letter of intent from the OEM for a large-scale multi-year production program award opportunity this year, which includes multiple vehicle models across the OEM’s global platform. The development program focuses on Aeva’s recently announced Aeva Atlas™ Ultra 4D LiDAR sensor, with Atlas Ultra SOP targeted for 2027.

The win builds on Aeva’s momentum as a trusted direct Tier 1 supplier to other top automotive OEMs and autonomous vehicle developers globally, including Aeva’s ongoing production program with Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

“This win is a key milestone in our ongoing collaboration with a top 10 passenger OEM and is a major validation of the capabilities of our new Atlas Ultra 4D LiDAR sensor with its slim design making it ideal for seamless vehicle integration,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “This further reinforces Aeva’s position as the leading supplier of next-generation sensing solutions for automated driving. It also represents another major automotive manufacturer moving to FMCW technology to expand its operational design domain and enable highway-speed Level 3 automation. We believe these trends are just beginning and will ultimately benefit the automotive industry and Aeva as the emerging leader in the market.”

Aeva expects to share more details regarding this major achievement during its quarterly results report today.

SOURCE: Aeva