Aeva and LG Innotek form strategic collaboration to bring next-generation perception platform to market

LG Innotek invests up to $50M in Aeva

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced a broad strategic collaboration with LG Innotek, a manufacturer of cutting-edge technology and an affiliate of the LG Group. The partnership includes a strategic investment by LG Innotek of up to approximately $50 million comprising the anticipated equity stake in Aeva, non-dilutive investment for new product development, and capital investments to bring production capacity online for Aeva’s next generation products.

This multi-faceted collaboration will enable Aeva to accelerate the commercialization of its breakthrough Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) perception platform to a wide range of industries and new applications across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, and consumer devices, as previously announced by Aeva.

“The ultimate goal of this partnership is for LG Innotek and Aeva to grow together as key players leading the next-generation LiDAR market through a long-term technology partnership that goes beyond the supply of products,” said Hyuksoo Moon, CEO of LG Innotek. He went on to add, “Starting with this collaboration with Aeva, LG Innotek will continue to expand its LiDAR product line-up, which delivers differentiated customer value, and further solidify its position in the global market as a total mobility solution provider for the future.”

Accelerating Aeva’s FMCW Perception Platform into Physical AI

This collaboration establishes the foundation to accelerate the adoption of Aeva’s FMCW-based perception platform into Physical AI—where intelligent systems equipped with sensors, processing, and AI software can perceive, understand and interact with the physical world in real time. By combining Aeva’s breakthrough perception platform, consisting of its FMCW lidar-on-chip sensor, a custom processing System-on-Chip (SoC) and perception software, with LG Innotek’s global scale and cross-industry leadership, the two companies will develop new sensing and perception solutions. The partnership will advance the technology’s adoption in automotive and expand to additional sectors across the following markets:

Automotive – The collaboration will start in the automotive sector where LG Innotek will manufacture and supply to Aeva its Aeva Atlas™ Ultra 4D LiDAR sensor. This includes for Aeva's previously announced development program with a top 10 global passenger OEM for multiple vehicle models across the OEM's global production platform. LG Innotek is already a key supplier of optical sensing solutions for some of the world's leading car makers.

Industrial Automation – Beyond automotive, Aeva and LG Innotek will co-develop new sensing and perception products for the industrial automation market for use across industrial equipment operating indoors and outdoors, combining Aeva's FMCW platform with LG Innotek's scale, resources, and deep experience in developing and manufacturing advanced electronics.

Robotics – LG Innotek is already a key player in optical and LiDAR sensing modules for the robotics sector, including next-generation humanoid robots from leading technology companies. Together, Aeva and LG Innotek will pursue opportunities to deliver next-generation perception systems for this fast-growing market.

Consumer Devices – LG Innotek is a trusted supplier of advanced sensing and electronics components to some of the largest consumer electronics brands in the world. Aeva and LG Innotek plan to explore new product opportunities in emerging consumer applications such as smartphones, tablets, AR/VR headsets, smart appliances, and home robotics—areas where FMCW sensing can unlock significant new capabilities.

“LG Innotek is a global leader in cutting-edge technology components and their decision to collaborate with Aeva underscores the growing recognition of FMCW as the future of sensing and perception technology,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “Together, we see a tremendous opportunity to bring Aeva’s perception platform to a wide range of applications—wherever machines need to perceive and understand their surroundings. By leveraging the unique capabilities of FMCW sensing and proprietary software, we can help machines see with greater precision and enable faster, safer, and more intelligent decision-making across industries.”

