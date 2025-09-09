AEC-Q100 qualified multiplexers from Nexperia provide superior reliability in automotive applications

High bandwidth switches support memory expansion via quad SPI port

Nexperia today announced the latest addition to its portfolio of AEC-Q100 (grade 1) qualified devices that deliver the reliability required for demanding automotive applications. The NMUX27518-Q100 is a bidirectional 6-channel 2:1 multiplexer, making it ideal for enabling memory expansion via a qSPI port in safety-critical in-vehicle applications like the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) domain controller, the automotive head unit and telematics control units. The NMUX27518 is a standard version of this switch that can also be used for audio and video signal routing in consumer and enterprise applications like notebooks, tablets, motherboards and rack servers.

The NMUX27518 and NMUX27518-Q100 are the industry’s first multiplexers to operate from an extended 1.08 V to 3.63 V voltage range. Furthermore, they can accommodate both digital and analog signals and can transmit signals up to the supply voltage level (VCC) in either direction. Two control pins, which simultaneously control three 1:2 multiplexers, are compatible with 1.8 V logic thresholds and are also backward compatible with 2.5 V and 3.3 V logic thresholds, while unused outputs can be placed in a high-impedance state. The 500 MHz bandwidth of these switches is twice that of similar competing devices to better preserve fast rise and fall times. In addition, low port skew (150 ps typical) between channels helps with optimizing setup and hold times.

“At Nexperia, we are extremely proud to deliver products that set new benchmarks for quality and performance. The NMUX27518-Q100, qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, exemplifies our commitment to going beyond standard requirements to ensure the highest levels of quality and reliability. This differentiation provides the automotive industry with the dependable performance it demands, while also offering the bandwidth and versatility needed to support the next generation of safety-critical and high-performance applications,” said Irene Deng, General Manager for IC Solutions division at Nexperia.

The NMUX27518 and NMUX27518-Q100 come in a plastic thin shrink small outline package with 24 leads (TSSOP24) that has a body width of only 4.4 mm. They are also available in a plastic thermal enhanced leadless very thin quad flat package with 24 terminals (HWQFN24) that have 0.5 mm pitch and 4 mm × 4 mm × 0.75 mm body dimensions. Both devices can operate at temperatures ranging between -40 °C and +125 °C.

To learn more about Nexperia’s portfolio of multiplexers, please visit http://www.nexperia.com/analogswitches

