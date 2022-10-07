Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) to exhibit at Electrochemical Society

Exhibiting Advanced LFP Technologies and innovative cell formats for the EV industry

Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a developer and licensor of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, will be exhibiting at the Electrochemical Society at the Atlanta Hilton on Oct. 9-13 in booth 205. ACE, as the Electrochemical Society’s newest institutional member, is establishing itself as an innovative contributor in advanced battery cell technology. Additionally, ACE’s Lead Research Scientist, Dr. Mani Manivannan, is organizing the A01 symposium (New Approaches and Advances in Electrochemical Energy Systems) at the conference and sits on the board of the Electrochemical Society.

The 242nd ECS Meeting is a unique destination for industry professionals to experience five days of learning, technical presentations, and networking, and opportunities to learn about innovations in the marketplace.

ACE will be exhibiting and promoting their Advanced LFP battery chemistry which offers significantly higher energy density (205 Wh/kg in a cylindrical format) than other LFP cells available on the market today, enabling greater EV range while maintaining the highest safety standards. ACE will also be exhibiting their Very Large Format (VLF) cell-to-pack prismatic cell which increases energy density even further while simplifying an EV’s battery pack and reducing manufacturing costs.

According to ACE President Tim Poor, “It’s an honor to be a part of this distinguished society of thought-leaders in a rapidly expanding sector. ACE is excited to exhibit our advanced battery technology that provides automakers with the safe, affordable, high energy density cells they need to develop EVs that meet the needs of today’s drivers. We’re very excited to continue to tell our story at the Electrochemical Society Meeting.”

SOURCE: Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE)