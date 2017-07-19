ADTRAN, Inc. reports record results for the second quarter 2017 and declares quarterly cash dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) reported results for the second quarter 2017. For the quarter, sales were $184.7 million compared to $162.7 million for the second quarter of 2016. Net income was $12.4 million compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2016. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were $0.26 compared to $0.21 for the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.30 compared to $0.25 for the second quarter of 2016. The reconciliation between GAAP earnings per share, diluted, and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, is in the table provided.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “The company’s performance continues on pace with record sales for the second quarter and the first half of 2017. Our record revenue was driven by increasing momentum with our ultra-broadband solutions, where we saw significant year-over-year growth both in the US and Europe. We continue to be at the forefront of several inflection points of innovation in the market, including next generation optical access, services transformation and Software Defined Access (SD-Access). Our services combined with market leading access and software solutions have enabled us to expand our range and reach into new opportunities that show promise for both short and long-term growth. We are pleased with our progress and the market reception to ADTRAN Mosaic and our SD-Access portfolio as Tier 1 operators around the world prepare for the transition to SDN. With our focus on software innovation and domain expertise, ADTRAN is uniquely positioned to enable internet service providers of all types to meet increasing customer demand and decrease their time to market for next generation services.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2017. The ex-dividend date is August 1, 2017, and the payment date is August 17, 2017.

The Company confirmed that its second quarter conference call will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. This conference call will be web cast live through the Q4 Inc. webcasting service. To listen, simply visit the Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided.

An online replay of the conference call, as well as the text of the Company’s earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations site for at least 12 months following the call.

