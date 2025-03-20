ADS-TEC Energy to demonstrate ultra-fast charging ideal for power-limited grids at EV Charging Summit & Expo

ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will demonstrate its innovative EV charging platform, ChargeBox, in booth 733 at the EV Charging Summit & Expo at the Westgate Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, March 26-27, 2025

ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will demonstrate its innovative EV charging platform, ChargeBox, in booth 733 at the EV Charging Summit & Expo at the Westgate Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, March 26-27, 2025.

With up to 320kW charging power and capable of powering vehicles in minutes, ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered ChargeBox offers maximum flexibility while also saving operators up to 65% on peak power demand charges versus conventional DC chargers. The compact and efficient ChargeBox has been deployed widely throughout Europe and is now being rolled out more broadly in North America, in locations such as convenience stores, automotive dealerships, commercial and multi-family residential buildings, hotels and restaurants. A key differentiator of ChargeBox is its battery-buffered technology, which enables it to be quickly and easily deployed – regardless of the electrical infrastructure available.

ADS-TEC Energy will show attendees how its unique approach will boost business models and save money while providing full charges to customers in minutes instead of hours. ADS-TEC Energy customer Inland Stores has experienced revenue growth and increased customer traffic since installing ChargeBox systems at a location in Tallahassee, FL. Revenues are exceeding projections and have resulted in customers spending more time in their stores.

In addition to its booth in the expo, ADS-TEC Energy’s Renato Gross, senior executive vice president, North America Operations, will be speaking on the panel “Challenges and Opportunities in EV Charging Deployment for Residential, Retail and Mixed-use Properties” during the summit on Wednesday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

“We are able to bring ultra-fast EV charging wherever it is needed, including locations that would otherwise be unable to readily support direct-to-grid fast charging because of grid limitations,” said Gross. “Interest in EVs continues to rise, despite changes in policies and political environments. As such, we continue to see interest in our unique approach to ultra-fast EV charging. By making charging more accessible, we encourage the adoption of EVs and move toward a more sustainable future.”

