ADS-TEC Energy signs definitive agreement for private investment by Svelland Capital

ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for a private investment by Svelland Capital, a distinguished and highly-ranked investment company in the energy sector. The private placement is expected to close on December 28, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Svelland Capital has extensive experience, and we are proud that another expert investor is showing interest through a direct investment in ADS-TEC Energy,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. “Svelland Capital has achieved consistent high rankings over the years, and their commitment to sustainability is evident through their close collaboration with Bellona. We expect to realize several synergies and benefit from complementary expertise through this strategic collaboration.”

Svelland Capital is a proven performer, winning the “Best Macro Discretionary Strategy Hedge Fund” at the 2023 Hedge Week European Awards and “Best Commodities Fund” at the 2023 HFM European Performance Awards. Svelland Capital’s profound industry knowledge will contribute to accelerating ADS-TEC Energy’s growth and success.

“We have full confidence that ADS-TEC Energy will maintain and strengthen its position as a technology leader in critical EV-charging infrastructure,” said Tor Svelland, CEO, Svelland Capital. “Electricity demand is surging, and the grid capacity is a bottleneck to growth. The need for storage capacity becomes crucial as we move from on-demand, centralized power production to renewables and decentralized power production. The ability to store and boost energy becomes vital and we believe that ADS-TEC Energy is an industry leader in terms of performance and capability.”

Svelland Capital’s investment confirms ADS-TEC Energy’s strategic direction and technological leadership in the field of decentralized battery buffered solutions. The successful completion of this private investment will strengthen ADS-TEC Energy’s financial position and provide the company with increased flexibility to execute strategic initiatives and secure profitable opportunities.

“Our 2023 fourth quarter is expected to be the strongest in the history of the company, both in terms of revenues and margins. We are confident this trajectory will continue throughout 2024,” Speidel continued.

