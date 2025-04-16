Ads-Tec Energy secures landmark order: HyperFast deploys ChargePost battery-based fast-charging solution

HyperFast chooses battery-based charging solutions from Ads-Tec Energy

Ads-Tec Energy, a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that the company HyperFast is relying on the battery-buffered fast charging solution ChargePost going forward. HyperFast is part of the Energy Solutions Group, the largest independent producer of renewable energy in the Benelux. As an experienced provider in the field of charging infrastructure, HyperFast is actively driving the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions.

Efficient charging infrastructure through a strong partnership

The company is seamlessly integrated into the MobilityPlus charging network and provides access to a large number of charging stations, including the networks of all connected roaming partners. As part of the current collaboration, HyperFast will operate more than a dozen ChargePosts in Belgium. While HyperFast manages the charging locations and ensures smooth operation, MobilityPlus takes care of commissioning and installing the charging solutions at the respective locations. This partnership will create a powerful, flexible and sustainable charging infrastructure that will significantly boost the ramp-up of electric mobility in the region.

Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy, highlights: “E-mobility is growing rapidly, and with it the demand for a high-performance charging infrastructure. However, conventional solutions are reaching their limits in many places – whether due to insufficient grid capacity or long implementation timelines. Our battery-based charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging regardless of local grid conditions and create new flexibility for operators.”

Ultra-fast charging on the power-limited grid

Limited grid capacity poses a major challenge for the expansion of fast charging infrastructure in Belgium. Many locations lack sufficiently powerful grid connections to operate conventional fast chargers. With the battery-buffered solution from ADS-TEC Energy, HyperFast can provide charging capacities of up to 300 kW – without an expensive and lengthy expansion of the existing grid capacity. Additionally, the award-winning ChargePost technology presents new revenue opportunities, even when no electric vehicle is charging. These include energy trading and the operation of attractive advertising space on the optionally available 75-inch screens. Alongside an efficient charging infrastructure, the solution therefore also offers financial benefits for operators.

SOURCE: Ads-Tec Energy