ADS-TEC Energy presents storage-based ultra-fast charging system ChargePost at Hannover Messe 2023 in Energy Solutions section

ADS-TEC Energy presents the battery storage-based fast charging solution ChargePost at the world's largest leading international trade fair for industry and innovations, the Hannover Messe, at the joint stand with Baden-Württemberg

ADS-TEC Energy presents the battery storage-based fast charging solution ChargePost at the world’s largest leading international trade fair for industry and innovations, the Hannover Messe, at the joint stand with Baden-Württemberg. The pavilion of “The Länd” will be opened by Minister President Winfried Kretschmann, who also visits ADS-TEC Energy in his subsequent tour.

ChargePost is one of the most compact battery-based DC charging solutions that can massively support the public grid infrastructure with ultra-fast charging in the smallest footprint without additional grid expansion. The “all-in-one” system, complete with charging electronics, battery storage, climate control technology and two charging points, offers up to 300 kW of DC power for one vehicle in less than two square meters of floor space and 150 kW when both charging points are used simultaneously – with a battery capacity of 144 or 201 kWh. ChargePost enables both bidirectional charging and the storage capacity for feeding in the operator’s own generated renewable energy, for example with photovoltaics. In just a few minutes, enough energy for more than 100 kilometers of range is charged into a vehicle.