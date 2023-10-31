ADS-TEC Energy: huge triple-digit increase in order volume with existing and new partners – PowerGo named as a new strategic partner for the roll-out of fast-charging stations in Europe

ADS-TEC Energy is announcing an order entry of more than EUR 100 million with new and existing partners

ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, announced that it has already successfully secured over 100 million euros in new orders forfast-charging systems. These orders will be promptly fulfilled in 2023 and 2024. The agreements primarily encompass additional orders from existing successful partners of ADS-TEC Energy, but also significant new customer business.

One example is a new strategic partnership with Dutch full-service charging point operator PowerGo which initially plans to install 20 ChargeBox systems across Spain and the Netherlands. It also plans to implement a significantly larger number of additional ultra-fast charging systems in other European countries, including Germany and Denmark. More details in PowerGo’s press release on October 19, 2023.

“My team and I are thrilled to see such a huge increase in orders for our strong, storage-based platforms. We see this customer confidence as an endorsement of our strategic direction for the company. The basis for this is a clear vision, leading customers and partners, as well as a strong team that is determined to succeed. We have exactly that, as well as stable investors with a long-term commitment,” says Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy.

PowerGo plans to install ChargeBox systems in the Netherlands and Spain

PowerGo is a subsidiary of PowerField, which has established itself as a sustainable energy provider with the generation and storage of energy from solar parks in the Netherlands. PowerGo attaches particular importance to sustainability and aims to roll out and operate environmentally friendly charging solutions with the best service across the globe. The company has set itself the goal of becoming one of the largest charging station operators in Europe.

The first step in the collaboration with ADS-TEC Energy is the rapid installation of the first order of ChargeBox fast-charging systems in Spain and the Netherlands. They will be installed primarily in public spaces, for example in downtown areas, and will also be used by fleet operators in the transport and logistics sectors. All types of vehicles can be charged at each of the ChargeBox’s two high-performance charging columns, from cars and vans to trucks and buses. ADS-TEC Energy’s powerful and flexible charging solutions will benefit last-mile logistics in particular, largely because low power connections of less than 110 kVA at a charging location are sufficient to enable ultra-fast charging of up to 320 kW. This allows charging to a range of 100 km in just a few minutes almost anywhere, even with multi-shift operation of delivery vehicles.

The perfect solution to customer requirements

The Netherlands is one of the most advanced markets for electric vehicles in Europe and the existing power grid has already reached its maximum capacity in many areas. This means reliable battery storage-based solutions such as ChargeBox are in high demand as they can provide up to 320 kW of charging power when connected to the existing power-limited grid, without the need for costly grid expansion.

Great potential for strengthening the PowerGo partnership

Jean-Louis Bertholet, CEO of PowerGo, says of the partnership: “ADS-TEC Energy’s ultra-fast charging systems deliver impressive flexibility and speed in terms of their design, quality, and performance. This is exactly the kind of system we need to meet the ambitious demands of the market and the strong growth in e-mobility in countries with power-limited grids. This is why we are particularly pleased to be partnering with ADS-TEC Energy and look forward to a rapidly expanding, future-oriented collaboration.”

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, agrees: “A strategic partnership with an international company like PowerGo once again confirms how electric infrastructure can scale beyond known limitations. It demonstrates the urgent need to offer reliable, storage-based fast charging systems like ChargeBox and ChargePost. This is the only way the energy and mobility transition can be successful.”

Both partners see great potential for expanding the partnership in other European countries, such as Germany and Denmark.

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy