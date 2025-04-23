Ads-Tec Energy and AVIA are making an important contribution to driving forward the build-up of fast-charging infrastructure at gas stations in Germany

A future-oriented partnership: AVIA installs new fast-charging EV stations from Ads-Tec Energy at filling stations in Germany

Ads-Tec Energy, a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that it is partnering with AVIA to deploy ChargePost fast charging EV solutions at gas stations in Germany. AVIA operates more than 800 gas stations throughout Germany. In Europe, it has more than 3,000 gas stations. ChargePost fast chargers are being installed first at locations where – based on the integrated battery storage system and intelligent load management – the systems enable ultra-fast charging at up to 300 kW, even with low-powered grid connections.

Location with PV integration: a showcase project for energy efficiency

One particularly innovative location is the filling station in Bocholt, where a 45 kWp photovoltaic system has been integrated into the energy management system. Here, AVIA has modernized the entire building technology of the filling station to ensure efficient use of the energy generated on site. The smart load management ensures that the available grid connection is used optimally, and that EV charging is managed flexibly.

DOOH as an additional business stream

Digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) is a further area of focus at the locations. While a 75-inch display has already been installed on the ChargePost systems in Blomberg, specific marketing concepts for the DOOH advertising spaces are currently still being planned. This can further increase the profitability of the charging infrastructure and create additional added value for the operator.

Charging with low grid power – the future for existing gas stations

The project shows how existing gas stations can get ready for e-mobility through smart technology – and without expensive grid upgrades. With flexible, scalable solutions such as ChargePost and intelligent load management, ultra-fast charging is possible even at challenging locations.

Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of Ads-Tec Energy, highlights: “The integration of fast charging infrastructure at existing refueling stations requires intelligent solutions – especially when grid connections are limited. With our ChargePost and innovative load management, we enable ultra-fast charging without costly grid infrastructure upgrades. The joint project with AVIA shows how modern charging infrastructure can be seamlessly integrated into existing locations and create new opportunities for the mobility of the future.”

SOURCE: Ads-Tec Energy