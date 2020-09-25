ADL welcomes Scottish Government support for 35 new electric buses

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, today welcomed the Scottish Government’s announcement of the award of £7.4 million in funding to bus operators through the first round of the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

The initiative helps bus companies invest in electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, supporting a green recovery out of the coronavirus pandemic, improving air quality and furthering Scotland’s ambitions for a net-zero economy.

Funding has been awarded following a competitive bidding process. Three of the winning proposals were made with ADL as the intended supplier and the company will now work with successful bidders First Glasgow, Xplore Dundee and McGill’s Buses to finalise contracts for these 35 zero-emission buses.

ADL President & Managing Director, Paul Davies commented: “As Britain’s leading manufacturer of clean buses, we welcome the Scottish Government’s award of funding for ultra-low emission buses, which will contribute to Scotland’s green recovery.

“This is a much appreciated first step in stimulating urgently needed demand for new buses and we look forward to building 35 electric buses here in Scotland. Delivering cleaner air and reducing carbon emissions, they will set a great example for further investment in a better future for all. At ADL, we have the capacity, skilled team and commitment to build the many more low, ultra low and zero emission buses which our nation needs now.”

ADL will manufacture the buses locally in Scotland, supporting skilled jobs and apprenticeships as well as its wider Scottish supply chain which will also benefit from Lothian Buses’ separate confirmation of its intent to continue with an order originally placed in 2019 for the purchase of 98 Euro 6 double deck buses which ADL will build in Falkirk on Volvo chassis.

SOURCE: ADL