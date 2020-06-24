ADL appoints Ardee Coach Trim as Irish service partner

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Ardee Coach Trim as its new and exclusive service partner in Ireland.

Ardee Coach Trim will be the manufacturer’s sole official service and accident repair agent for Alexander Dennis buses and Plaxton coaches in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. With mobile technicians, training, tooling and IT systems, it will assist operators throughout the island and will provide aftermarket support for ADL’s framework agreement with the Republic of Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) for up to 600 double deck Enviro400ER hybrid buses and other operators throughout Ireland.

Ardee Coach Trim was founded in 1989 and today employs over 90 people to provide an extensive portfolio of products and services, including engineering, upholstery, repairs, painting, underseal and graphics. It has over 20,000 square foot of workspace and ample parking for over 100 buses and coaches, and counts most national and independent operators across the island of Ireland as its customers.

Ian Wallace, Head of Service at ADL, said: “Alexander Dennis buses and Plaxton coaches are growing in popularity in Ireland and we are delighted to announce this cooperation with Ardee Coach Trim to give operators the best-in-class aftermarket support for our fuel-efficient and stylish vehicles. This partnership will also underpin our fleet of electric range hybrid buses for the NTA, delivery of which will begin later this year.”

Eoin Lennon, General Manager of Ardee Coach Trim, said “We are delighted that Alexander Dennis and Plaxton have chosen us to be their sole official aftermarket service provider across Ireland. This partnership will develop and expand in proportion to the number of vehicles in the region. Our goal is to enhance the support already provided by both Ardee Coach Trim and Alexander Dennis alike. We are excited to be on the same team as ADL, one of the cornerstones in the bus industry for Ireland and the UK. To help deliver this initiative we are investing €500,000 on people, capacity and our facilities in general. We are looking to a bright future and a strong long-term partnership with one of the world’s leading bodybuilders.”

