Adient suspends FY2020 outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that it is suspending its FY2020 outlook due to the unprecedented global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adient will provide a business update on its second quarter earnings call, scheduled for May 1, 2020.

“The coronavirus pandemic is dramatically affecting all industries around the world, including the automotive industry where vehicle production has been temporarily suspended across Europe and North America. Adient is taking aggressive steps to safeguard the health of our employees as well as protect our business,” said Doug Del Grosso, president and CEO of Adient.

