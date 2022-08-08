Adient reports third quarter 2022 financial results

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results.
- Q3 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(30)M and $(0.32), respectively; Q3 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.08
- Q3 Adj.-EBITDA of $143M, up $25M y-o-y (up $18M when adjusting for portfolio actions executed in FY21)
- Strong cash and cash equivalents of $892M at June 30, 2022; total liquidity of ~$1.7B at June 30, 2022
- Gross debt and net debt totaled ~$2.7B and ~$1.8B, respectively, at June 30, 2022
