Adient reports third quarter 2020 financial results

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.

Impacted by COVID-19 and one-time, non-cash charges, Q3 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(325)M and $(3.46) respectively; Q3 Adj.-EPS diluted of $(2.78)

Q3 Adj.-EBITDA of $(122)M, down $327M y-o-y (includes ~$400M impact from COVID-19); Adient's financial results improved sequentially by month as the quarter progressed and operations in the Americas and EMEA restarted

Cash and cash equivalents of $1,032M at June 30, 2020 (production restarts during the quarter resulted in a temporary trade working capital headwind, expected to unwind in Q4, of ~$500M in Q3); total liquidity at June 30, 2020 was ~$1.2B

