Adient reports strong second quarter operating results

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results.
- Q2 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(335)M and $(3.99), respectively, including a non-cash goodwill impairment of $333M; Q2 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.69
- Q2 Adj.-EBITDA of $233M – a y-o-y improvement despite revenue headwinds
- Gross debt and net debt totaled ~$2.4B and ~$1.6B, respectively, at March 31, 2025; cash and cash equivalents of $754M at March 31, 2025
- The company successfully refinanced $795M of senior unsecured notes due 2026 during the quarter, extending its average maturity profile from 4.0 years to 6.1 years with no near-term maturities
- The company maintains FY25 revenue and Adj. EBITDA outlook with H1 positive momentum expected to carry forward into H2, excluding potential tariff-related volume impacts
SOURCE: Adient