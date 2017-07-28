Adient reports solid FY 2017 Q3 results; repurchases approximately 0.6M shares of its common stock

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced solid third quarter earnings.

GAAP net income and EPS diluted increased to $204 million and $2.17, respectively; adjusted-EPS diluted up 4% to $2.52

Adjusted-EBIT expanded to $336M (margin of 8.4%)

Cash and cash equivalents of $669 million at June 30, 2017

Gross debt and net debt of $3,399 million and $2,730 million, respectively, at June 30, 2017

Repurchased ~0.6M shares of common stock for approximately $40M; paid $26M in quarterly dividends

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the events section of the Adient investor website at http://investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.