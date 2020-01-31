Adient reports solid first quarter 2020 financial results

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced first quarter 2020 financial results.

Impacted by one-time, non-cash charges, Q1 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(167)M and $(1.78) respectively; Q1 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.96

Q1 Adj.-EBITDA of $297M, up $121M y-o-y; Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.5%, up 330 bps y-o-y

Cash and cash equivalents of $965M at Dec. 31, 2019

Gross debt and net debt totaled $3,754M and $2,789M, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2019

Earnings and cash flow growth, combined with proceeds from recently announced strategic actions totaling ~$400M, are expected to be used to pre-pay a portion of Adient’s debt

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, visit the events section of the Adient investor website at www.investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events to download the full press release and earnings presentation.

Investor analyst conference call:

Adient’s president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. To participate by telephone, please dial 800-779-1454 (U.S.) or 312-470-7220 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

SOURCE: Adient