Adient reports solid first quarter 2020 financial results

Solid Q1 results, combined with recently announced strategic actions, are expected to result in increased FY20 earnings and accelerated debt repayment

   January 31, 2020

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced first quarter 2020 financial results.

  • Impacted by one-time, non-cash charges, Q1 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(167)M and $(1.78) respectively; Q1 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.96
  • Q1 Adj.-EBITDA of $297M, up $121M y-o-y; Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.5%, up 330 bps y-o-y
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $965M at Dec. 31, 2019
  •  Gross debt and net debt totaled $3,754M and $2,789M, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2019
  • Earnings and cash flow growth, combined with proceeds from recently announced strategic actions totaling ~$400M, are expected to be used to pre-pay a portion of Adient’s debt

Investor analyst conference call:

Adient’s president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. To participate by telephone, please dial 800-779-1454 (U.S.) or 312-470-7220 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

