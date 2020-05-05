Adient reports second quarter 2020 financial results

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced second quarter 2020 financial results.

Impacted by COVID-19 and one-time, non-cash charges, Q2 GAAP net loss and EPS diluted of $(19)M and $(0.20) respectively; Q2 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.62

Q2 Adj.-EBITDA of $211M, up $20M y-o-y (includes ~$100M impact from COVID-19); Adj. EBITDA margin of 6.0%, up 150 bps y-o-y despite a 17% decline in revenue (decline primarily attributed to lost production volume associated with the pandemic)

Cash and cash equivalents of $1,640M at March 31, 2020; implemented cash conservation actions to reduce monthly cash burn rate (defined as net cash outflow associated with operating the company) from ~$300M to ~$175M

Subsequent to March 31, 2020, issued $600M of senior secured notes due 2025

All of Adient’s China operations have reopened; the automotive industry in China continues to trend in a positive direction

