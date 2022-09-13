Adient Japan recognized by Nissan Shatai with technical award

Adient Japan recently received a FY22 Technical Award for product competitiveness improvement from Nissan Shatai

Adient Japan recently received a FY22 Technical Award for product competitiveness improvement from Nissan Shatai. This was in recognition of a Japanese market innovative product Adient provided for the new Nissan Caravan commercial vehicle. On June 8, 2022, Nissan Shatai Corporate vice president Hiroyuki Nakanishi visited the Adient Torihama Tech Center to present the award to the Adient Japan team.

Nissan Shatai released the new Caravan in April 2022 with seats co-developed and supplied by Adient that have special spinal support and antibacterial trim. According to customer feedback, Adient’s seating product helped Nissan improve the overall sales competitiveness of the vehicle in the market compared to its major rivals. The seats also became one of the major marketing and selling points at Nissan dealerships. Additionally, the vehicle model and seat have received many positive reviews from local media.

In developing the seat, Adient applied specific back pad shape and slab urethane on the cushion pad to fulfill comfort and performance requirements in alignment with our internal guidelines and our customer’s unique input for this vehicle. At the same time, Adient also implemented a change from normal trim fabrics to antibacterial trim fabrics within a very short time.

Congratulations to the Adient Japan team for continuing to improve the experience of a world in motion.

SOURCE: Adient